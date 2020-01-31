Remote Sensing Technology Market Is Responsible For Increasing Market Share And Forecast 2027| General Dynamics, Geosys, Honeywell Technology Solutions, ITT CORP., Leica Geosystems Holdings, Lockheed Martin

The remote sensing technology is a characteristics of an objects which can be identified, analyzed without any direct contact with the object. It is the very first technology which makes use of light in the infrared portion of electromagnetic spectrum. This technology has its application in landscape assessment, water quality, geology and mineral exploration, and others.

The significant drivers of remote sensing technology market are the ability to obtain measurements anytime, regardless of the time of day or season. The mounting demand of autonomous vehicle in which this technology is integrated to sensing system are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for remote sensing technology market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Companies profiled in this report include:

General Dynamics Corp.

Geosys

Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc.

ITT CORP.

Leica Geosystems Holdings AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lumasense Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Corporation

Thales Group

The global remote sensing technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application. Based technology, the market is segmented as Active Remote Sensing and Passive Remote Sensing. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Landscape Assessment, Water Quality, Geology and Mineral Exploration, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global remote sensing technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The remote sensing technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting remote sensing technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the remote sensing technology market in these regions.

