Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

This report studies the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in Global and major regions, and splits the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market by product type and applications/end industries. In the last several years, Global market of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 7.1% from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, Global revenue of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device is nearly 2191.48 million USD.

Refurbishing of medical device refers to restoring used equipment or systems into a condition of safety and effectiveness comparable to new including actions such as repair, rework, update and replacement of worn parts with original parts. Market competition is intense. GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Hitachi, and Toshiba Medical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The classification of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device includes X-Ray System, Ultrasound System, CT System, MRI System and other types, and the proportion of X-Ray System is about 30% in 2016, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device are widely sold in hospitals, clinic and others. The most proportion of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device is sold in hospitals, and the consumption value market share in 2016 is about 71%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device, with a revenue market share nearly 50% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device, enjoying revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Philips

Hitachi

Toshiba Medical

Ultra Solutions

Block Imaging

Providian Medical

Agito Medical

LBN Medical

Soma Technology

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

X-Ray System

Ultrasound System

CT System

MRI System

Others

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device for each application, including

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Table of Content for Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Research Report

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Three: Asia Pacific Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Four: North America Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Five: Europe Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Six: South America Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Seven: Middle East and Africa Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Eight: World Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Nine: Company Profiles/Analysis

Chapter Ten: World Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Assessment by Players

Chapter Eleven: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter Twelve: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter Thirteen: Technology and Opportunity

Chapter Fourteen: World Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Fifteen: Asia Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Sixteen: North America Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Seventeen: Europe Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Eighteen: South America Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Nineteen: Middle East and Africa Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Twenty: Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast

Chapter Twenty-one: Conclusion

