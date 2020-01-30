Releases New Report on the Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – Novartis AG, Conatus Pharma, Phenex Pharma, Zafgen

This report provides in-depth study of “Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market Overview:

The Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025. The Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is the presence of hepatic steatosis in the absence of competing liver disease. It is a spectrum of liver disorders associated with steatosis, with no evidence of significant alcohol consumption.

According to the market research report, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common diseases in the US. The prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is increasing due to rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity. As per the National Health and Nutrition Examination survey, about 20-30% of the general population in the western world suffer from Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). The common symptoms include fatigue, weakness, weight loss and others. The Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) diagnosis requires the combination of different tests such as blood test, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI scan, and liver biopsy. The two types of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) include simple fatty liver and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/115942 .

The Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Distribution Channels and Region. On the basis of Type, the market is sub-segmented into Antioxidants, Thiazolidinedione, Biguanides, Lipid lowering Agents, FXR Receptor Agonist and others. On the basis of Distribution Channels, the market is divided into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacy and others.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America is estimated to lead the Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market due to increase in prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in US. Large number of manufacturers exists in the market, with large number of customer base. APAC market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future owing to factors such as, increase in healthcare expenditure, rising standard of living, lifestyle changes- attributed to better healthcare and awareness of the cost-effective treatment process with government grants and funding for acceleration in research and development activities.

Industry News:

Novartis (October 16, 2019) – Novartis announces that Jakavi (ruxolitinib) meets primary endpoint in Phase III study of acute graft-versus-host disease – Novartis today announced positive topline results from the Phase III REACH2 study evaluating Jakavi (ruxolitinib) in patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). The study met its primary endpoint of superior overall response rate (ORR) at day 28 of treatment with Jakavi, compared with best available therapy (BAT). ORR is a standard measure of patient response to therapy.

“As many as half of hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients develop acute GvHD,” said John Tsai, MD, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. “We are delighted that Jakavi showed such promise in this very difficult condition especially since few second-line treatment options exist. These impressive results will be part of our regulatory submissions seeking approval in Europe and other countries.”

No new safety signals were observed in REACH2; adverse events attributable to treatment were consistent with the known safety profile of Jakavi. Jakavi is approved for use in various hematological indications in more than 100 countries around the world.

Purchase this report online with 125 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market Report 2020” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/buy-now/115942/single .

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Galmed International, Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Metabolic Solutions Development, Novartis AG, Phenex Pharmaceuticals, Raptor Pharmaceuticals, TCM Biotech International, Tobira Therapeutics, Verva Pharmaceuticals, Zafgen and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Galmed International, Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Metabolic Solutions Development, Novartis AG, Phenex Pharmaceuticals, Raptor Pharmaceuticals are some of the key vendors of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) across the world. These players across Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/115942 .

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market Report 2020

1 Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Definition

2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Business Revenue

2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Market Overview

3 Major Player Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Business Introduction

3.1 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Business Introduction

3.2 Daewoong Pharmaceutical Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Business Introduction

3.3 Galmed International Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Business Introduction

3.4 Kyorin Pharmaceutical Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Business Introduction

3.5 Metabolic Solutions Development Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Business Introduction

3.6 Novartis AG Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Business Introduction

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940