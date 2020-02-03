Releases New Report on the IT Event and Log Management Software Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – Fujitsu, Cisco, Dell, IBM, Symantec, Vmware

The Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and IT Event and Log Management Software Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market 2020-2025.

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Overview:

This report studies the Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market is growing continuously and expected to grow healthy CAGR by Forecast year 2025.

According to the market research report, the log management software helps enterprises to improve security and regulatory compliance. Every computing device in an organization generates hundreds of gigabytes of logs per day. This huge set of event logs is monitored by the log management platform to identify security breaches and maintain continuous security within organizations. The platform protects networks, endpoints, and devices from various malicious attacks, sophisticated cybercriminals, ransomwares, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/174022 .

The Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. IT Event and Log Management Software market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market is sub-segmented into Cloud Deployment, On-Premises Deployment and others. On the basis of Application, the Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market is classified into Government & Public Utilities, Financial Services and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the IT Event and Log Management Software Market from 2018 to 2025, due to the presence of a large number of log management vendors across this region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, offers potential growth opportunities in the log management market, as there is a wide presence of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in this region who are turning toward log management services to defend against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

Current Business News:

Fujitsu Limited (August 22, 2019) – Fujitsu and Qualcomm Complete 5G Data Calls in Sub-6 GHz and mmWave Spectrum Bands – Fujitsu Limited and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, have achieved non-standalone (NSA) 5G New Radio (NR) data calls on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. The two parties successfully conducted Network-Device Vendor Interoperability Testing (NV-IOT) for NTT DOCOMO, INC., leveraging Fujitsu’s commercial 5G base station (gNB) products together with a mobile Smartphone form-factor test device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements.

These latest NV-IOT testing bi-directional data calls, compliant with the 3GPP release 15 specifications, were completed in mid-July at Fujitsu in Japan.

This achievement marks a significant milestone to build a successful 5G end-to-end ecosystem in Japan, composed of 5G network infrastructures from Fujitsu and a broad range of 5G user devices using Qualcomm Technologies’ modems and RF Front-end solutions.

Top Leading Key in Players Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market: Splunk, Cisco, Cyveillance, Dell, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Symantec, Trend Micro, Fujitsu, Vmware, Hitachi and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Covidien Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Fujinon Ltd are some of the key vendors of IT Event and Log Management Software across the world. These players across IT Event and Log Management Software Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: IT Event and Log Management Software Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of IT Event and Log Management Software in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Purchase this report online with 90 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Report 2020” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/buy-now/174022/single .

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Report 2020

1 IT Event and Log Management Software Product Definition

2 Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer IT Event and Log Management Software Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer IT Event and Log Management Software Business Revenue

2.3 Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Overview

3 Manufacturer IT Event and Log Management Software Business Introduction

3.1 Splunk IT Event and Log Management Software Business Introduction

3.2 Cisco IT Event and Log Management Software Business Introduction

3.3 Cyveillance IT Event and Log Management Software Business Introduction

3.4 Dell IT Event and Log Management Software Business Introduction

3.5 IBM IT Event and Log Management Software Business Introduction

3.6 Intel IT Event and Log Management Software Business Introduction

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940