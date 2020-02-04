Releases New Report on the Infant Formula Market

Infant Formula market report: A rundown

This article will help the Infant Formula manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Infant Formula market include:

Market Segmentation by Product Type

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddlers milk formula, and special milk formula.

Starting milk formula to gain high recognition, consequently pushing its consumption across the globe during the period of forecast

The starting milk formula are meant for infants between 0 and 6 months. Increasing prosperity, coupled with modernization is reinforcing the demand for baby products across the globe. High growth in the number of working women and growing middle class families across the globe has led to increasing penetration of starting milk formula. In 2017, the starting milk formula segment was valued a little under US$ 13 Bn and is estimated to reach a significant valuation of more than US$ 33 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). The starting milk formula segment is projected to grow at a high rate to register a high value CAGR of 10.0% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027).

Follow-on milk formula and special milk formula segments t show same growth rates throughout the forecast period

The follow-on milk formula segment and special milk formula segment are expected to witness same demand and consumption rate throughout the forecast period. These segment are expected to grow at a significant and same CAGRs throughout the period of assessment. However, follow-on milk formula segment is estimated to reach a valuation that is about 3x more than the valuation of special milk formula by the end of the year of assessment, thus making follow-on milk formula to be an attractive product segment in this market.

