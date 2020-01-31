Releases New Report on the Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – GE, ABB, Johnson Controls, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Yokogawa Electric

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Overview:

The Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market is growing continuously and expected to grow healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by Forecast year 2025.

According to the market research report, the Information and communication technology (ICT) have become crucial to the social infrastructure, therefore systems that allow society to function more efficiently are increasingly needed. The Factory Automation (FA) and Machine Vision (MV) is a promising trend in the manufacturing industry offering smart manufacturing setup. Factory Automation (FA) offers standard production, cost efficiency, quality, reliability and flexibility in the production process. The several devices and mechanical instruments are coupled with the IT systems or smart computing for the improved results in automation. Moreover, the software systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) are helping the Mexico factory automation market to extend their service offerings.

The Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Factory Automation and Machine Vision market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market is sub-segmented into Information Technology System, Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Programmable Logic Control (PLC) and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market is classified into Automotive, Power, Pharmaceuticals, Food processing and others.

Global Industry News:

ABB (October 09, 2019) – ABB demonstrates concept of mobile laboratory robot for Hospital of the Future – ABB today opened its first global healthcare research hub on the Texas Medical Center (TMC) campus, in Houston, Texas – showcasing a number of concept technologies, including a mobile YuMi robot, which will be designed to assist medical and laboratory staff with laboratory and logistics tasks in hospitals.

The dual-arm mobile YuMi will be able to sense and navigate its way around its human co-workers autonomously, while learning to find different routes from one location to another. It has the potential to undertake a wide range of repetitive and time-consuming activities, including preparation of medicines, loading and unloading centrifuges, pipetting and handling liquids and picking up and sorting test tubes.

The mobile YuMi could also be used in hospitals for a wide variety of logistics roles. YuMi may be able to dispense medicines, transport them to where they are needed in hospitals, bring medical supplies to hospital staff and bed linen direct to patients’ bedrooms.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market: Johnson Controls, Siemens Ag, Emerson Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Eastman Kodak, General Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Teledyne Dalsa, Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric SA and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Johnson Controls, Siemens Ag, Emerson Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Eastman Kodak, General Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Teledyne Dalsa, Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric SA are some of the key vendors of Factory Automation and Machine Vision across the world. These players across Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Factory Automation and Machine Vision in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2025?

2 What are the key factors driving the Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market.

