Releases New Report on the Direct Access Genetic Testing Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – 23andMe, Myriad Genetics, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Xcode

This report provides in-depth study of “Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Overview of Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market Report 2020. The analytical examination is proposed to give immense clarity on the market size, share and growth rate crosswise over various regions. The significant information and broad examination of the patterns from the days of old and future goes for offering the stakeholders, product owners, and marketing work force an aggressive edge over others working in the Direct Access Genetic Testing Market for the figure forecast period 2020 – 2025.

This report studies the Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market is sub-segmented into Diagnostic Screening, PGD, Relationship testing and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market is classified into Online, Offline and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Direct Access Genetic Testing Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Direct Access Genetic Testing Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Global Direct Access Genetic Testing Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Direct Access Genetic Testing Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Direct Access Genetic Testing Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Direct Access Genetic Testing Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Direct Access Genetic Testing Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Direct Access Genetic Testing Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center, Invitae, IntelliGenetics, Ambry Genetics, Living DNA, EasyDNA, Pathway Genomics, Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics, Anglia DNA Services and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Current Business News:

Myriad Genetics (October 23, 2019) – FDA Approves Myriad’s myChoice CDx Test to Help Identify Women Eligible for Treatment with Zejula in Late-line Ovarian Cancer – Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved myChoice CDx for use as a companion diagnostic by healthcare professionals to identify women with advanced ovarian cancer who are candidates for Zejula (niraparib) in the late-line treatment setting.

GlaxoSmithKline also announced that it received approval from the FDA for an expanded indication for Zejula for the treatment of advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer patients, who have been treated with three or more prior chemotherapy regimens and whose cancer is associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Today’s announcement marks the first FDA-approval for myChoice CDx, which is the only FDA-approved tumor test for this indication.

“We congratulate GlaxoSmithKline on its FDA approval of Zejula for women with ovarian cancer,” said Jerry Lanchbury, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Myriad. “Today’s approval marks a historic milestone for the myChoice CDx test after more than 10 years of development and demonstrates Myriad’s commitment to pioneering science and collaboration with pharmaceutical partners in order to accelerate precision therapies for people with cancer.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Direct Access Genetic Testing in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

