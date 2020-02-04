Releases New Profitable Report on the Property Management System (PMS) Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – Oracle, InnkeyPMS, DJUBO, MSI, Guestline

The Global Property Management System (PMS) Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Property Management System (PMS) Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Property Management System (PMS) Market 2020-2025.

Global Property Management System (PMS) Market Overview:

The report spread across 125 pages is an overview of the Global Property Management System (PMS) Market Report 2020. The Global Property Management System (PMS) Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Global Property Management System (PMS) Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Property Management System (PMS) Market development (2020 – 2025).

The Global Property Management System (PMS) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Property Management System (PMS) market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

On the basis of Type, the Global Property Management System (PMS) Market is sub-segmented into Type I and Type II. On the basis of Application, the Global Property Management System (PMS) Market is sub-segmented into Commercial and Residential.

Latest Industry News:

Oracle (March 26, 2019) – Oracle Blockchain Platform now available as part of Everledger’s provenance tracking solution – Oracle’s enterprise-grade blockchain platform is now available as part of Everledger’s blockchain-based solution following a rigorous development and scale evaluation process. As part of this, Everledger, a global emerging technology enterprise leading the way in real-world applications of blockchain, assessed Oracle’s blockchain offering for its ability to provide extended product capabilities to support enhanced customer solutions.

In particular, the alignment will give Everledger users the ability to shadow blockchain transactions into a relational database, making it easier to run analytics on them. This will enable improved decision making, for example, being better able to determine how long it takes to transport gemstones from mine to the wholesaler and the retailer.

A pioneer in digital provenance tracking, Everledger’s blockchain-based platform is trusted by many industries including diamonds, coloured gemstones, fine wine and art. The ability to transparently track the provenance and lifetime journey of assets as they move across global supply chains, is especially critical for high value goods. These industries are susceptible to increased potential for theft, fraud and counterfeit – in the diamond industry alone, fraud events cost the insurance industry millions of dollars a year.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Property Management System (PMS) Market: InnkeyPMS, DJUBO, Hotelogix, Oracle, eZeeTechnosys, InnQuest, MSI, Guestline, Frontdesk Anywhere, Northwind, DPWin and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Property Management System (PMS) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). InnkeyPMS, DJUBO, Hotelogix, Oracle, eZeeTechnosys, InnQuest, MSI, Guestline, Frontdesk Anywhere, Northwind, DPWin are some of the key vendors of Property Management System (PMS) across the world. These players across Property Management System (PMS) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Property Management System (PMS) Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Property Management System (PMS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

