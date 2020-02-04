Releases New Profitable Report on the Hazardous Waste Management Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – Daniels Sharpsmart, Stericycle, Suez Environment SA, Republic Services

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Hazardous Waste Management Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Hazardous Waste Management Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Hazardous Waste Management Market on a global level.

Global Hazardous Waste Management Market Overview:

The report spread across 120 pages is an overview of the Global Hazardous Waste Management Market Report 2020. The Global Hazardous Waste Management Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Global Hazardous Waste Management Market industry esteemed around USD 25340 Million in 2016 is foreseen to develop with a growth development rate of over 6.66% over the estimated time frame 2020-2025. Critical health care waste management and Government and private initiative for a greener world are the most important driving factors for growth of the Global Hazardous Waste Management Market.

The Global Hazardous Waste Management Market is segmented on the basis of Waste Type, Treatment Type, Service Type and Region. Based on the Waste Type, the Global Hazardous Waste Management Market is classified into Pathological Waste, Sharps, Pharmaceuticals Waste and others. On the basis of Treatment Type, the Global Hazardous Waste Management Market is sub-segmented into Incineration, Chemical Treatment and Autoclaving. Based on the Service Type, the Global Hazardous Waste Management Market is divided into Recycling, Transportation & storage, Collection, and Treatment & Disposal.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the Hazardous Waste Management Market in 2016 in terms of revenue, owing to increasing hazardous municipal waste generated in the U.S. and Canada, along with high focus on the research & development segment in the pharmaceutical industry in the region, combined with increasing number of hazardous waste management companies operating in the U.S. market. Europe accounted for second largest share of the Hazardous Waste Management Market in 2016.

Latest Industry News:

Suez Environment SA (May 17, 2019) – SUEZ selected to optimize the recycling of household waste of Somerset County in the United Kingdom – In the United Kingdom, the county waste management authority of Somerset – Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) – has selected SUEZ as preferred bidder to help deliver a comprehensive new recycling service across Somerset from 2020. Worth around €243 million, this ten-year duration contract will have an option to extend for a further ten years.

Recycle More will expand the weekly collection of recyclable1 waste to include new materials, including plastic pots, tubs and trays; Tetra Paks and other food and drink cartons; small electrical items; and household batteries. By collecting the majority of recyclable household material each week, Recycle More will reduce the volume of left-over general rubbish in residents’ bins, which will subsequently be collected every three weeks. The new service will be introduced in phases over two years, starting in June 2020.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Stericycle Inc., Suez Environment SA, Republic Services Inc., Clean Harbors Inc. and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Hazardous Waste Management in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Hazardous Waste Management Market Report 2020

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Research Process

1.2 Research Assumption

2 Global Hazardous Waste Management Market Definition & Scope

2.1 Objective of The Study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Scope of The Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Key Trends

3.2 Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

