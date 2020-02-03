Releases New Profitable Report on the Facial Recognition Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – NEC, 3M Cogent, Aware, Animetrics

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Facial Recognition Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Facial Recognition Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Facial Recognition Market on a global level.

Global Facial Recognition Market Overview:

The report spread across 80 pages is an overview of the Global Facial Recognition Market 2025. The Global Facial RecognitionMarket is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2018 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

This report studies the Global Facial Recognition Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Facial Recognition Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing security requirements in government sectors for employee attendance and identification. Facial recognition is a biometric technology which provides high-level security for public and private sectors. It considers selected facial features and compares them with a database to provide authorization. Facial recognition system includes software, readers, and related database for providing accuracy along with security.

The regional analysis of Global Facial Recognition Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North American region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries viz. India, Indonesia, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Top Industry News:

NEC Corporation (July 31, 2019) – NEC signs agreement with Genesys to offer market leading contact center solutions in India – NEC Technologies India (NECTI), a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has signed a reseller agreement with Genesys (www.genesys.com), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions. The agreement enables NECTI to market, sell and support Genesys products in the India market.

The partnership with Genesys expands NECTI’s existing portfolio of Private Network Solutions, including unified communication servers and IP-PBX systems. As a Genesys reseller, now NECTI can deliver an end-to-end, fully-integrated customer experience solution for businesses of all sizes. In addition, NECTI is positioned to help state governments launch citizen-centric call center services under the smart-cities initiative.

This agreement also enables NECTI to further support India’s contact center market which has shown rapid growth with the country’s rise as a global hub for customer service outsourcing.

Major Key Players:

1 NEC Corporation

2 3M Cogent

3 Aware

4 Animetrics

5 Precise Biometrics

6 Aurora Computer Services Ltd.

7 AyonixInc.

8 Nuance Communications and More……………..

Market Segment by Technology:

1 2D

2 3D

3 Facial Analytics

Region segment: Facial Recognition Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Facial Recognition in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Facial Recognition Market Report 2018

1 Global Facial Recognition Market Definition & Scope

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Facial Recognition Market Dynamics

5 Global Facial Recognition Market by Technology

6 Global Facial Recognition Market by Application

7 Global Facial Recognition Market, Regional Analysis

8 Competitive Intelligence

