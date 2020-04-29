Release Liner Market is to be worth US$ 17.0 Bn by 2024

The rising demand for clean labels in F&B industry is expected to bolster growth of the global release liner market says the latest report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). It also projects that the market shall witness growth due to rising demand for better packaging solutions in manufacturing and healthcare sectors. Moreover, the report also lists additional factors that will pace growth of the global release liner market during 2016 to 2024.

Easy Segmentation For Better Understanding

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts predict that because of growing demand for better packaging solutions to secure the valuables from getting damage, the application segment is expected to dominate rest of the segments of the market. According to the report, the dominance of the segment is the result of growing use of release liners in food and beverages industry to enhance the shelf life of the products.

Labeling technology segment is expected to follow the application segment in terms of dominance. This is the result of increasing focus of customer preferences and need to reduce environmental pollution. Moreover, developments in mold manufacturing, adhesives that are required bind the release liners, and innovative composites to replace plastic are some more factors are propelling the growth of the segment in global release liner market during the forecast period.

Growing Demands in Construction and Medical Industry are the Major Drivers

The growth of the global release liner market is majorly driven by the growing application of these packaging solutions in construction and medical industries. Medical companies that deal with temperature-sensitive drugs require innovative packaging methods, which results in extensive use of release liners in the industry. This is the root cause that is expected to fuel the growth of global release liner market in coming years.

Moreover, use of release liner products in waterproofing and weather-proofing a building is also expected to contribute to the growth of market in future. Furthermore, owing to the exceptional insulation properties of the release liners they are heavily used in wires. These factors will also bolster the growth of global release liner market in the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Market to Register 6.30% CAGR

Owing to the rising applications in various industries, the market of release liners is expected to register a robust growth of 6.30% CAGR during the forecast period. Looking at the growth prospects, new players are entering the market rendering tough competition for prevailing players.

In terms of revenue, the global release liner market is expected to reach US$ 17.0 bn during the forecast period. According to this analysis the market stood at US$ 10.0 bn at the end of 2015. This implies that players have an incremental opportunity of US$ 7 bn during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Showcase Maximum Potential

Due to low labor cost, major upcoming construction projects in China, and various initiatives by the governments of emerging economies such as India, the region of Asia Pacific is expected to present maximum potential for the players of global release liner market. Furthermore, booming food and beverages industry in the region is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to generate US$ 3.2 bn of revenue during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Release Liner Market (Application – Envelopes and Packaging, Graphic Arts, Hygiene, Industrial, Medical, Pressure sensitive label stock, and Tapes; Labeling Technology – Adhesive applied, In-Mold, Pressure sensitive labeling, and Sleeving; Substrates – Film, Glassine, Polyolefin Paper, Clay Coated paper, and Art paper) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”