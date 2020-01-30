Release Agents Market Size, Share and Market Forecast to 2026

Global Release Agent Market Analysis

According to Ozone Market Reports, The Global Release Agent Market was valued at USD 894.99 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1218.75 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.95 % from 2018 to 2026.

What is Release Agent?

A release agent also known as mold release agent, is a liquid chemical used to facilitate the easy removal of molded or cast parts from the molds. Release agents are an essential part of many manufacturing processes. Release agents are applied using spray gun or paint brush, wax compounds applied with a cloth or convenient aerosol types. Release agents are added to plastics to prevent the molded object from sticking to the mold surface.

Global Release Agent Market Outlook

Increasing use of release agent in bakery product is majorly driving the growth. The increasing use of release agent’s in bakery industry is due to the issue of product sticking on the equipment. The growing trend of on-the-go, ready to eat food is influencing the growth of release agents market. Rising price of raw materials for release agents has found to be a major restraining factor the growth of the release agents market.

Global Release Agent Market Competitive Landscape

The "Global Release Agents Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as

Par-Way Tryson, AAK AB, Associated British Foods Plc, Avatar Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont, IFC Solutions, Masterol Foods and Mallet & Company

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

