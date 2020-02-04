Reinsurance Market Size is Set to Register US$ 1540 Million by 2025 with International Key Company’s – Munich Re, Swiss Re, Lloyd’s, RGA

Global Reinsurance Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Reinsurance Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Reinsurance Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Reinsurance Market Overview:

The Global Reinsurance Market is has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Reinsurance market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.47% from USD 870 Million in 2015 to USD 1050 Million $ in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Reinsurance market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Reinsurance will reach USD 1540 Million.

According to the market research report, the Reinsurance is insurance that is purchased by an insurance company, in which some part of its own insurance liabilities is passed on (“ceded”) to another insurance company. The company that purchases the reinsurance policy is called a “ceding company” or “cedent” under most arrangements. The company issuing the reinsurance policy is referred simply as the “reinsurer”. In the classic case, reinsurance allows insurance companies to remain solvent after major claims events, such as major disasters like hurricanes and wildfires. In addition to its basic role in risk management, reinsurance is sometimes used to reduce the ceding company’s capital requirements, or for tax mitigation or other purposes.

A company that purchases reinsurance pays a premium to the reinsurance company, who in exchange would pay a share of the claims incurred by the purchasing company. The reinsurer may be either a specialist reinsurance company, which only undertakes reinsurance business, or another insurance company. Insurance companies that accept reinsurance refer to the business as ‘assumed reinsurance.

Latest Business News:

Munich Re (January 09, 2020) – Porsche, MHP and Munich Re found a joint venture – Porsche, MHP – the sports-car manufacturer’s subsidiary for management and IT consulting – and reinsurer Munich Re plan to form a joint venture. In fact, the three partners have already signed an agreement. The alliance “FlexFactory: Digital Factory Performance” will aim to offer digital and flexible production strategies as well as innovative software solutions that make it highly cost-effective to produce even the smallest of batches.

“There’s great market demand for bespoke products. The challenge is to manufacture small batches profitably,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG and Board Member responsible for Finance and IT. “That’s why Porsche, Munich Re and MHP see great potential in pooling our areas of expertise from different industries, combining Munich Re’s risk-management expertise with Porsche’s software skills and production know-how.”

Torsten Jeworrek, Member of Munich Re’s Board of Management, comments on the collective objective: “For us, this joint venture is all about developing innovative production strategies and services that add up to a comprehensive solution, which we can then market as a complete and tailored package. In turn, customers will quickly reap strategic benefits and genuine added value through the pooled competencies of our companies.”

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE, Lloyd’s, Berkshire Hathaway, Great-West Lifeco, RGA, China RE, Korean Re, PartnerRe, GIC Re, Mapfre, Alleghany, Everest Re, XL Catlin, Maiden Re and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Reinsurance Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE, Lloyd’s, Berkshire Hathaway, Great-West Lifeco, RGA, China RE, Korean Re, PartnerRe, GIC Re, Mapfre, Alleghany, etc. are some of the key vendors of Reinsurance across the world. These players across Reinsurance Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Reinsurance in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

