Reinforced Plastics Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024

Reinforced plastics are a derived class of materials that combine plastic and fibers and complement each other for improved structural and physical properties. Plastics have temperature limitations and low modulus properties, whereas fibers have high modulus. Plastics reinforced with fibers have high modulus, temperature resistance and other improved properties. Major polymers used are vinylester, epoxy and polyester resins, and phenol formaldehyde resins. Customized products are offered in the market with different fiber content and resins according to their applications. The most commonly used fibers include glass, carbon, metal, asbestos and cellulose.

List of key players profiled in the Reinforced Plastics market research report:

PPG Industries, Haysite Reinforced Plastics, Ahlstrom, Huntsman Corporation, BGF Industries, DuPont, Binani Industries Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, BASF SE, Kemrock Industries, Celanese corporation

By Product

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP), Glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP), Aramid fiber reinforced plastics, Other fiber reinforced plastics (Including natural fibers, metal, etc.),

By Application

Automotive, Building & construction, Aerospace & aviation, Wind energy, Marine, Electrical & electronics, Others (Including pipe, tanks, consumer goods, etc.)

The global Reinforced Plastics market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Reinforced Plastics market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Reinforced Plastics. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

