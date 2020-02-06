Rehabilitation Products Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2019 – 2024

As per a report Market-research, the Rehabilitation Products economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Global Rehabilitation Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing geriatric patient base worldwide is one of the foremost growth drivers of the market. Geriatric or aged people are at more risk of developing health conditions that have to be treated using rehabilitation products. With the rising number of cases of cardiovascular diseases, drug abuse, cancer, and disabilities over the globe, the need for rehabilitation products will escalate, boosting the growth of the market. Efforts at upgrading the healthcare infrastructure across several developing and developed countries has also been aiding growth.

On the other hand, slower rates of adoption of these devices due to their high prices, along with low awareness about their benefits can pose a threat to the advancement of the global rehabilitation products market. However, the growing demand for women’s health rehabilitation products, driven by increasing health consciousness and awareness drives worldwide, can furnish substantial growth opportunities. The negative impact of the aforementioned restraints can also be erased by technological upgrades in rehabilitation products, a key business strategy of a number of market players.

Global Rehabilitation Products Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for rehabilitation products has been broadly segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). While North America stands as the global leader of the rehabilitation products market, Europe secured the second position. Government encouragement, widespread adoption of technology, and high purchasing power of the people are responsible for the expansion of these regional markets.

An upsurge in medical tourism activities in the developing nations has been promoting the adoption of rehabilitation products in countries such as India and China. As the incidence of chronic disorders has been rising at a significant pace, the demand for these products is likely to fire up. Major opportunities are coming to light in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, as the unmet needs of patients in these regions are being acknowledged by several market players.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The leading companies in the market are adopting mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, along with extensive product development activities. For instance, U.S based sports medicine manufacturer Take Breg launched a product for post-surgical rehabilitation in March 2017. The product features a chargeable Bluetooth wireless sensor that tracks the progress of the exercises prescribed to patients.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global market for rehabilitation products are La Nostra Famiglia, US Physical Therapy, Niva Medical Co., MHL Clinics, RehabCare, St Joseph's Care Group, Physiotherapy Associates, Select Medical, and AliMed.

Key segments of the Global Rehabilitation Products Market

Area of injury Back lumbosacral support Abdominal support Cervical support Wrist support Knee/ankle support Traction kits pelvic, skin and ankle Traction kits cervical General aids Arm/shoulder support Adhesive bandage/skin traction Wheel chairs Commode wheel chairs Walkers, rollators and sticks

End-users Physical therapists Occupational therapists Speech therapists Rehab nurses Orthopedists



Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

