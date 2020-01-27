RegTech market poised to witness Uptick in Demand through forecast period2018 – 2028

Global RegTech Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global RegTech industry.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6129&source=atm

Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global RegTech market are given below:

In November 2019, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., a key leader in the global RegTech market, announced that the company has successfully completed the acquisition of Fi360 Inc. Fi360 is leading service provider of fiduciary-based software, analytics, and data for the financial advisors and intermediaries across the globe in the segment of retirement and wealth.

In May 2019, ACTICO GmbH, another leading brand in the global RegTech market announced that the company has joined hands with GFT Technologies to provide intelligent solutions for automation and digital decision making process. These solutions will serve the segments of loan organization, credit risk management, and compliance among others.

Global RegTech Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are helping the spur the growth of the global RegTech market. One of the key driving factors for the development of the market has been the increasing demand for robust and lasting security solutions from the financial institutes across the globe. These organizations deal with a considerable amount of data that is time consuming to manually analyze for any kind of fraud. This has thus developed the requirement for a system that is automated and can give real time detection of fraud and also help in preventing it. This has thus been a huge driving factor for the development of the global RegTech market.

With the growing technological advancements and the introduction and soaring popularities of new techniques such as AI and machine learning, the RegTech solutions are being considered as the best possible options for the detection and prevention of fraud. This too has helped in the development of the global RegTech market.

Global RegTech Market: Geographical Outlook

From a geographical perspective, the global RegTech market is divided into five key regions. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these regional segments, currently, the global RegTech market has been led by the segment of North America. The growth of the regional segment is primarily attributed to the extensive presence of several huge financial institutes, particularly in the Wall Street area. These big corporations are helping to accelerate the growth of the global RegTech market by creating several business opportunities for the leading vendors. The presence of a strong and robust BFSI sector is also responsible for the growth of the RegTech market in the North America region. The BFSI sector demands strong and sustainable security solutions for their constant financial operations. This has created a huge demand for RegTech solutions and thus the vendors providing these solutions are in great demand. This too has helped the growth of the RegTech market in North America.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific segment is expected to show a great potential for the growth of the RegTech market in the region. The booming economic growth in countries such as India and China is expected to create huge business opportunities for the market players and thus push the growth of the regional market to newer heights.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

Application Risk & Compliance Management Identity Management Regulatory Reporting Fraud Management Regulatory Intelligence



