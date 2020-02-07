Refrigerated Warehousing Market to See Strong Growth including key Players: John Swire, AmeriCold Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics

The report on Refrigerated Warehousing Market will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market industry valued approximately USD 16.72 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are increasing disposable income in development of retail channels, and rising needs of unpreserved and fresh foods developing countries like Brazil, India, and China.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are John Swire, AmeriCold Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, AGRO Merchants, Interstate Cold Storage, Lineage Logistics, and Frialsa Frigor?ficos. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Technology:

– Blast Freezing

– Vapor Compression

– PLC

– Evaporative Cooling

Temperature:

– Chilled

– Frozen

Application:

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Bakery

– Dairy

– Meat

– Seafood

– Beverages

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

