Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Maintaining a Strong Outlook – Here’s Why

A refrigerated warehouse is considered to be one such service which enables optimum administration of cold chain in storing and transporting products. These warehouses provide an extensive range of temperature for preserving a range of products such as meat, fish and poultry, confectionary, and dairy products, among others. Frozen food products such as frozen dinners, ice creams, and frozen fruits and vegetables require refrigerated warehousing for storage. However, Consumers are considering frozen food as an alternative to fresh and home cooked food and canned food. Further, an increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets in developing nations and increasing number of Food and Beverage companies are producing a variegated range of perishable food items and frozen food, are a few factors driving the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Compressors, Condensers, Evaporators, Controls, Vessels), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Milk & Dairy Products, Meat, Seafood, Beverages, Others), End users (Food Processing Businesses, Seafood Companies, Meat Processors), Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporative Cooling, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rapid Urbanization and Automation in Refrigerators

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Consumer Demands for Perishable Foods

Demand for Food Safety & Consistency

Rising Number of Food & Beverage Companies

Restraints:

High Energy Consumption & Cost of Infrastructure

Opportunities:

Growing Popularity of Organised Retail Stores

Rising Adoption of Fuel Cell-Based Forklifts in Refrigerated Warehouses

Challenges:

Lack of Infrastructure Support from the Emerging Countries

Handling Frozen and Refrigerated Food and Pharmaceutical Products by Manufacturers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Revenue by Type

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Volume by Type

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

