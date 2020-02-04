Refractories Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Refractories market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Refractories market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Refractories market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Refractories market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Refractories market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Refractories market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Refractories over the forecast period.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Refractories and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

key drivers foreseen to augment the demand for refractories in the near future. Refractories are applied in structures as well as components that are exposed to high temperatures, thermal shock, and chemicals. Going forward, recycling of refractory materials is expected to open new opportunities for the vendors. On the other hand, growing environmental concerns, single-hand monopoly of China over the raw materials, and dependency on the iron and steel industry for a consistent supply of demand are a few restraints curtailing the progress of this market.

Global Refractories Market: Market Potential

The prosperity of end-use industries of refractories expected to reflect positively over its market in the near future. The cement and iron and steel industries are feeding off rapid infrastructural development across emerging economies, whereas glass, non-ferrous metal, and other end users are touching new peaks too.

Based on form, the refractories market can be segmented into unshaped and shaped, whereas alkalinity bifurcation can be done into basic refractories such as dolomite and magnesite and acidic and neutral refractories including alumina, fireclay, silica, carbon, chromite, and zirconia.

Global Refractories Market: Regional Analysis

The vastly populated and emerging economy of China is anticipated to sustain Asia Pacific as the region of most potential in the refractories market over the course of next eight years until 2025. In China as well as other APAC countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, the end-use industries are gaining traction and driving the demand. The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to offer slender percentage of the demand going forward.

Global Refractories Market: Competitive Landscape

Magnesita Refratários S.A. from Brazil, Calderys from France, Beijing LIRR from China, Refratechnik from Germany, RHI A.G. from Austria, and Vesuvius PLC from the U.K. are a few prominent companies currently ahead of the curve in the global refractories market.

