Reforming Unit Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019 – 2024

prominent players in this market have been analyzed for their market share, geographical presence, and recent developments. The global reforming unit market can be segmented on the basis of reforming process, into thermal and catalytic reforming.

Global Reforming Unit Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increased demand for high-octane gasoline and hydrogen gas as byproduct, are two of the primary driver for this market, besides the increased efforts of several governments for clean energy. On the other hand, the market is restrained by the challenge of maintaining the heater outlet temperature of the reactors, which is essential to ensure the quality of the end-products. An unscheduled shutdown of the reforming unit results in significant monetary loss to the company, as the output of other dependent units also suffer.

A thermal reforming unit requires extremely high temperatures to operate, and offer residual products such as residual oil, gas, and gasoline, whereas a catalytic reforming unit utilizes catalysts to combine low weight naphtha, and convert it into aromatics, which are useful in blending gasoline and making chemicals.

Global Reforming Unit Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regional reforming unit markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. For each of the region, existing valuation have been evaluated, and based on estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR), estimated valuation of the regions by 2024 have been projected. Currently, North America serves the maximum demand for reforming units due to stringent government regulations for clean energy and availability of latest technology. Asia Pacific reforming unit market too is expected to present lucrative opportunities as it resides nearly half of world’s population and is experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The report identifies some of the key players currently operating in the global reforming unit market, including Chevron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Chiyoda Corporation, Atlantic Richfield Oil Company, KBR Inc., KASUS Technical Service & Consulting GmbH, CB&I, Siemens Industry, Inc., Foster Wheeler AG, Linde AG, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Ventech Engineers International LLC. Each of the company profiled in the report possess strong presence globally, or in their respective region.

