Refinish Paint Market for Automotive – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Refinish Paint for Automotive Market was valued at USD 7.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.39 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.98%.
Refinish Paint Market for Automotive by Geography
Refinish paint have widespread applications in the automotive sector that can be attributed to high demand for customized cars further boosting the overall growth of the refinish paint market.
Clear coat and base coat are two most important layers in the automotive refinish coating process. Clear coat and base coat are considered together as a topcoat that has large applications in automotive refinish coating process. The passenger car segment lead refinishes paint market for automotive and is anticipated to maintain its growth during the forecast period. This growth is also backed by customization and increased inclination towards owning cars.
Asia Pacific region is expected to account the highest growth during the forecast period along with maintaining its largest market share for refinishing paint market. Emerging economies such as India, China, and different Southeast Asian countries are further attracting several global players to start their manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific boosting global demand for refinishing paints.
Scope of the Report:
Refinish Paint Market for Automotive, by Resin:
• Epoxy
• Acrylic
• Polyurethane
• Others
Refinish Paint Market for Automotive, by Technology:
• Water borne
• Powder
• Solvent borne
Refinish Paint Market for Automotive, by Layer:
• Basecoat
• Primer
• Clear coat
• Sealer
Refinish Paint Market for Automotive, by Vehicle:
• Light commercial vehicle
• Truck
• Bus
• Passenger Car
Refinish Paint Market for Automotive by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Refinish Paint Market for Automotive:
• AXALTA (US)
• PPG Industries (US)
• BASF (Germany)
• Sherwin-Williams (US)
• Kansai Paint (Japan)
• Nippon Paint (Japan)
• KCC Corporation (Korea)
• AKZO Nobel (Netherlands)
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Refinish Paint Market for Automotive by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
