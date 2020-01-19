Refinish Paint Market for Automotive – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Refinish Paint for Automotive Market was valued at USD 7.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.39 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.98%.



Refinish Paint Market for Automotive by Geography

Refinish paint have widespread applications in the automotive sector that can be attributed to high demand for customized cars further boosting the overall growth of the refinish paint market.

Clear coat and base coat are two most important layers in the automotive refinish coating process. Clear coat and base coat are considered together as a topcoat that has large applications in automotive refinish coating process. The passenger car segment lead refinishes paint market for automotive and is anticipated to maintain its growth during the forecast period. This growth is also backed by customization and increased inclination towards owning cars.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/481

Asia Pacific region is expected to account the highest growth during the forecast period along with maintaining its largest market share for refinishing paint market. Emerging economies such as India, China, and different Southeast Asian countries are further attracting several global players to start their manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific boosting global demand for refinishing paints.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/481

Scope of the Report:

Refinish Paint Market for Automotive, by Resin:

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

• Polyurethane

• Others

Refinish Paint Market for Automotive, by Technology:

• Water borne

• Powder

• Solvent borne

Refinish Paint Market for Automotive, by Layer:

• Basecoat

• Primer

• Clear coat

• Sealer

Refinish Paint Market for Automotive, by Vehicle:

• Light commercial vehicle

• Truck

• Bus

• Passenger Car

Refinish Paint Market for Automotive by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Refinish Paint Market for Automotive:

• AXALTA (US)

• PPG Industries (US)

• BASF (Germany)

• Sherwin-Williams (US)

• Kansai Paint (Japan)

• Nippon Paint (Japan)

• KCC Corporation (Korea)

• AKZO Nobel (Netherlands)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Refinish Paint Market for Automotive by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Refinish Paint Market for Automotive Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/refinish-paint-market/481/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com