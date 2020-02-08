Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2021

The catalyst market can be classified into heterogeneous and homogeneous coatings based on their type.

The catalyst market can be classified into heterogeneous and homogeneous coatings based on their type. Heterogeneous catalysts are increasing in importance with uses in automotive, chemical, polymer, refinery and stationary industry and are found to be the major market segment globally in the catalysts market. Homogeneous catalysts are also growing in popularity owing to their unique features such as selectivity, high activity and varied application.

Ever rising prices of raw materials is forcing refiners to go in for catalyst regeneration, which costs 30% to 50% less than fresh catalysts. Moreover, catalyst regeneration helps refiners to deal with the problem of land filling. The catalyst regeneration industry is dominated by petroleum refineries. Off-site and on-site are the two major technologies employed in catalyst regeneration with off-site technology dominating the market in 2011.

The major geographical segments analyzed in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The strong economic growth in the region and growing healthcare awareness play a vital role in the emergence of Asia-Pacific as a large market for catalysts. North America and Europe are the other major markets following Asia-Pacific, in catalyst sales.

The report also aims to provide a detailed analysis of market revenue shares of companies such as Air Products and Chemicals Incorporated, Albemarle Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Chevron, Clariant International Ltd., Eka Chemicals AB, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont), INEOS Group Limited, Johnson Matthey PLC, UOP LLC., W. R. Grace & Co. – Conn and Zeolyst International Inc.

For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies.

This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

The report also includes a detailed value chain of the catalysts market along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify the pros and cons of/for all the upstream and downstream segments thus enabling a strategy-making process for buyers of catalyst ingredients, suppliers of raw materials, substitutes, and potential new entrants into the market based on possibility of forward or backward integration into the various business segments. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the catalyst market as below:

Catalysts market by type:

Heterogeneous

Homogenous

Catalysts market by material:

Zeolites

Metals

Chemical compounds

Others

Catalysts market by application:

Petroleum refinery

Chemical synthesis

Polymer

Environmental

Catalyst regeneration market:

Off-site

On-site

In addition, the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the ingredient and application sub-segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

Catalysts market by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

This Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market.

The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Refinery (FCC, Hydrocracking, Catalytic Reforming), Synthesis, Polymer & Environmental Catalyst industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.