Refinery Catalyst Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Albemarle Corporation, R. Grace & Co., Haldor Topsoe A/S, Honeywell UoP, Criterion Catalysts & Technologies LP

Global Refinery Catalyst Market was valued at USD 4.67 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 4.02% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2026.

Key players in the Global Refinery Catalyst Market include:

Albemarle Corporation

R. Grace & Co.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell UoP

Criterion Catalysts & Technologies LP

Axens SA

Sinopec Corp

Clariant International

Johnson Matthey PLC

Arkema Group

Exxon Mobil Corporation