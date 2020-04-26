Redox Flow Batteries Market Outlook Revenue Trends And Forecasts Research Report 2019-2025
Redox flow batteries (RFBs) retain most of their initial value vowing to the possibility to recycle their core components more easily than other battery chemistries. And these can be estimated as the driving factors for the redox flow batteries market Some RFB chemistries, based on vanadium, are already commercial and set to capture most of the market value. Other chemistries, like zinc/bromine and hydrogen/bromine, have the potential to capture significant portions of the market thanks to high-profile collaborations and partnerships
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material
Vanadium
Zinc–Bromine
Others
By Storage
Compact
Large Scale
By Power Range
Up to 50 MW
50MW -100MW
More than 100 MW
By Application
Utilities
Commercial & Industrial
Military
EV Charging
Station
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are redt energy, Gildemeister Energy Solutions, Sumitomo Electric, Unienergy Technologies, Vizn Energy Systems, Ensync Energy Systems, ESS Inc, Primus Power, Redflow, Schmid, Vionx Energy. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Redox Flow Batteries in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
