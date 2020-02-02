Recycled Plastic Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Avangard Innovative LP, B. Schoenberg & Co., Suez Recycling & Recovery Holdings Pty Limited, REPLAS, Clear Path Recycling

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Recycled Plastic Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Recycled Plastic market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Recycled Plastic market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Recycled Plastic players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Recycled Plastic industry situations. According to the research, the Recycled Plastic market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Recycled Plastic market.

Global Recycled Plastic Market was valued at USD 35.04 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 55.92 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.03 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Recycled Plastic Market include:

Avangard Innovative LP

B. Schoenberg & Co.

Suez Recycling & Recovery Holdings Pty Limited

REPLAS

Clear Path Recycling

Delta Plastics

UltrePET LLC

CarbonLite Industries LLC

Veolia Environment S.A