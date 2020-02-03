Recycled Glass Market 2020:-Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Growth, Demand and 2026 Forecasts

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global recycled glass market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The angles and data of the report utilizing figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals. This escalates Recycled GlassMarket pictorial portrayal and furthermore helps in getting the Recycled Glass Market business actualities much better. The Recycled Glass Market advertise is probably going to develop at a noteworthy CAGR. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are United Resource Management; Vetropack; Ardagh Group S.A.; Owens-Illinois; Ngwenya Glass; BALCONES RESOURCES; Reiling GmbH & Co. KG; Heritage Glass, Inc.; GLASS RECYCLED SURFACES; Enva; RETHMANN SE & CO. KG; Harasco Corporation; Coloured Aggregates Inc.; Pace Glass; Verallia among others.

Global recycled glass market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.23 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Market Drivers:

Lower energy consumption associated with the manufacturing of these products is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Presence of certain regulations and compliances for the usage of recycled glass from authorities to conserve the usage of new raw materials is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of monetization policies & subsidies for recycling glass; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large financial and labour costs associated with the manufacturing of the product is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Complications associated with the recycling of glass as not all glass products are recyclable in nature and need to be segregated before recycling can be initiated; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Global Recycled Glass Market Segmentation:

By Source

Deposit

Buy Back/Drop Off

Curb-Side

By Product

Cullet

Clear Cullet

Amber Cullet

Green Cullet

Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

By Application

Glass Bottles & Containers

Flat Glass

Fiberglass

Highway Beads

Abrasives

Fillers

Others

