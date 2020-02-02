Recommendation Engine Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, HPE, Oracle

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Recommendation Engine Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Recommendation Engine market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Recommendation Engine market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Recommendation Engine players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Recommendation Engine industry situations. According to the research, the Recommendation Engine market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Recommendation Engine market.

Global Recommendation Engine Market was valued at USD 1,123.10 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.59% to reach USD 15,460.01 Million by 2026, over the forecast period.

Key players in the Global Recommendation Engine Market include:

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

HPE

Oracle

Google

AWS