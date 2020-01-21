Recent Trends in Microlearning Market Segmentation, Technological Advancement, Growth Overview & Forecast to 2027, Focusing on top key players like Axonify Inc., Epignosis (Talentcards), IBM Corporation, Gnowbe, iSpring Solutions

Microlearning is an all-inclusive approach for the skill-based education and learning that deals with moderately small learning units. Microlearning involves the strategies that are short-term-focused especially designed for skill based learning, understanding, and education. This approach is capable enough for addressing the challenges that are associated with the slow learners.

The “Global Microlearning Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media, and Teleommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the microlearning market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global microlearning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Axonify Inc., Epignosis (Talentcards), IBM Corporation, Gnowbe, iSpring Solutions, Inc., Mindtree Ltd., mLevel, Saba Software, SwissVBS, Smartup

The global microlearning market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the microlearning market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the microlearning market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, and others

The report analyzes factors affecting the microlearning market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the crowdfunding in these regions

Trusted current state analysis tools, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis are employed in the report to assess the Microlearning market data to deploy a complete overview of the market. Furthermore, this report gives a complete review of the magnitude and application scope of the Microlearning market around the world. A detailed overview of the purchasing criteria and difficulties confronted in the Microlearning business sector is also elaborated in this report.

