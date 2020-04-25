Recent Research: Detailed Analysis on Marine Navigation System Market Size with Forecast to 2027 – Elcome International LLC, FLIR Systems, Garmin Ltd, Icom America, Kongsberg Maritime, Navico

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Marine Navigation System Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Marine Navigation System Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The marine navigation system is used by naval vessels for navigation purposes. Marine navigation systems have a wide range of applications from fishing to recreational boats and merchant ships to maritime vessels. GPS has become an essential part of marine navigation systems. The demand for integrated maritime navigation systems is growing owing to the increased focus towards cost-effectiveness.

The major companies operating in the market include Elcome International LLC, FLIR Systems, Garmin Ltd, Icom America, Kongsberg Maritime, Navico, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V, Raytheon Anschütz, Satcom Global, Wärtsilä among others.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Marine Navigation System Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increasing seaborne trade, increasing naval budgets and growth in cruise tourism are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of marine navigation system market. The marine navigation system market is highly competitive and various players operating in the market are focusing towards providing more precise solutions to gain a strong customer base. The growing focus towards maritime security is expected to create lucrative market opportunities for players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Marine Navigation System Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Marine Navigation System Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The report analyzes factors affecting Marine Navigation System Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Marine Navigation System Market in these regions.

The report segments the global Marine Navigation System Market as follows:

Global Marine Navigation System Market – By Type

marine radar

fish finders

AIS (Automatic Identification System)

VHF transceiver

chart-plotters

others

Global Marine Navigation System Market – By Application

ship

remotely operated underwater vehicle

autonomous underwater vehicle

Others

Global Marine Navigation System Market – By End-User

defense

commercial

Global Marine Navigation System Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

