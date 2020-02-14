Recent News: Blockchain in Retail Market Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics
The Global Blockchain in Retail Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 86.6%. Growing digitalization with customer support and rising flexible to run on any cloud expected to drive the blockchain in retail market. However, data security issues act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period growing perfectly encrypted anti-theft storage is identified as an opportunity for blockchain in retail market.
Blockchain is refer to a structure in which individual list of ordered record is called block and when it linked to a network is called as a blockchain. blockchain in retail are used for record the transactions, for faster processing of data, and for the security.
Some key players in blockchain in retail IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Bit fury Group Limited., Cegeka, Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Coin base, and ModulTrade Ltd among other.
Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in retail market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into Omni channel marketing, customer centric merchandising and digital supply chain.
- By application the blockchain in retail market is segmented into financial service, consumer industries, service industries and others.
- By organisation type the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (smes) and large enterprises.
Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Scope
The report on the blockchain in retail market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Blockchain in Retail market include:
- IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.
- Bitfury Group Limited
- Cegeka
- Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd
- Coinbase
- ModulTrade Ltd
- Other Key Companies
Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Blockchain in Retail Market, by Component
- Omnichannel Marketing
- Customer Centric Merchandising
- Digital Supply Chain
Blockchain in Retail Market, by Application
- Financial Service
- Consumer Industries
- Service Industries
- Others
Blockchain in Retail Market by, Organisation Type
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Blockchain in Retail Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Report Audience
- Blockchain in Retail Market Providers
- Blockchain in Retailmarket Solution and Services Suppliers, DIstributors, and Dealers
- End-users of Varied Segments of Blockchain in Retail Market
- Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
- Associations and Industrial Organizations
- Research & Consulting Service Providers
- Research & Development Organizations
- Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms
