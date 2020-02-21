Recent Business Report On Electrical Engineering Services Market By Major Key Vendors 2020-2025

Executive Summary

The Global Electrical Engineering Services Market, valued at USD 233.65 billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand of the technology in services industry. Electrical Engineering Service is the most needed services and increasing urbanisation and the demand of sustainable resource among the leading countries is one of the major reasons behind the growth of electrical engineering services globally. Additionally, adoption of technologies like Internet of things (IoT) is likely to supplement the Electrical service market value in the near future.

Among the Service Type in the Electrical Engineering Service industry (Hardware and Software), Software has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The Software service promises sustainable development.

The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period because of the increasing urbanisation. Additionally, supported by a stable regulatory framework and moderate demand is expected to infuse market growth tremendously. Additionally, new investments for industry expansion and massive infrastructure investments in countries such as India, Indonesia, and China also fueling growth of engineering and design services.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Electrical Engineering Service market at global, regional and country levels.

• The report analyses the Electrical Engineering Service Market by Service type (Hardware & Software).

• The report analyses the Electrical Engineering Service Market by System Type (Lighting System, CATV System, ELV System, Transmission and Distribution System, others).

• The report assesses the Electrical Engineering Service market by its end-user industry (Residential, Commercial and Industrial).

• The Global Electrical Engineering Service Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and M.E.A) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Service type, By System Types and end-user industry. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Schneider Electric, ABB, Legrand, GE, Emerson, Seimens, Prysmian, Enel, Iberdola, State Grid Corp. of China.

• The report presents the analysis of Electrical Engineering Service market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Electrical Engineering Service Companies

• Lighting, Transmission and Distribution Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

