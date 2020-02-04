Reasons why Sony is making the Electric Vehicles
At the CES Yearly Show conducted in Las Vegas, the greatest IT show in the globe, at the beginning of January, the presentation of the latest technology from artificial intellect to drones occurred. Yet Sony Corp’s Vision-S electrical car, fitted with autonomous drive technology, impressed the tourists most. Not only
Latest posts by Daniel Reed (see all)
- James Webb Space Telescope Will Be likely to miss the March 2021 Launch - February 4, 2020
- Pinchbeck Goes to R-UK to Handle the Energy UK - February 4, 2020
- Exactly why California should invest in electric cars? - February 4, 2020
Read more at Reasons why Sony is making the Electric Vehicles