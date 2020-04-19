Rear-View Mirror Market Size 2019 By Top Key Players, By Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Rear-View Mirror Market valued approximately USD 9.95 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.19% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors anticipated augmenting the market are growing awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, escalating requirements for premium vehicles, and rising stringency of vehicle safety standards. A rear-view mirror is a mirror in automobiles and other vehicles, designed tallow the driver to see rearward through the vehicle’s rear window. In cars, the rear-view mirror is usually attached to the top of the windshield on a double-swivel mount providing it to be altered to suit the viewing angle as well as the height of any driver and to swing harmlessly out of the way if impacted by a vehicle occupant in a collision.

Global Rear-View Mirror Market to reach USD 15.69 billion by 2025.

The regional analysis of Global Rear-View Mirror Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, owing tthe countries such as China, Japan, and India, this region is alsanticipated texhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and tforecast the values tthe coming eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report alscaters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall alsincorporate available opportunities in micrmarkets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Feature Type:

Power Control

Blind Spot Detection

Automatic Folding

Auto-Dimming

Heating



By Mounting Location:



Body Mounted

Door Mounted

By Product Type:



Conventional Rear-View Mirror

Smart Rear-View Mirror

By Mirror Type:

Interior Mirror

Exterior Mirror

By Vehicle Type:



Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 t2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include ValeS.A., Continental AG, Magna International, Inc., Gentex Corporation, Murakami Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Ficosa International SA, Mobvoi, Inc., Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Mitsuba Corporation, and son. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Rear-View Mirror Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

