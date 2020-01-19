Rear Spoiler Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Rear Spoiler Market is expected to reach 4.73 Billion by 2026 from 2.33 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 7.35% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Rear Spoiler market is segmented by technology type, material type, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography. Hatchback sub segment is expected to gain the largest market share in forecast period. Its affordable price and compact size is expected to fuel the hatchback market growth. Technology Type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of blow molding segment. This growth is attributed to its low price as compared to other technologies used in the manufacture of rear spoilers across the world. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing stringency of fuel economy and emission norms are trending the overall Rear Spoiler market. However, rising trend of integrated roof spoilers will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing production and sales of vehicles in countries such as China and India will fuel the Rear Spoiler market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Rear Spoiler market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the technology type, material type, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Rear Spoiler market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Emission Controls Manufacturers Association (ECMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Rear Spoiler market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Rear Spoiler market globally

Key Players in the Rear Spoiler Market Are:

• Plastic Omnium

• Magna International

• Polytec Group

• SMP Automotive

• Rehau Ltd

• Thai Rung Union Car PLC

• Jiangnan Mould and Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.

• SRG Global

• Albar Industries Inc

• AP Plasman Inc

• Inoac Corporation

• P.U. Tech Spoiler

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Rear Spoiler manufacturers

• Rear Spoiler Market Investors

• Distributors and suppliers of rear spoiler

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Government and regulatory authorities

Scope of the Rear Spoiler Market:

Research report categorizes the Rear Spoiler market based on technology type, material type, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Rear Spoiler market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Rear Spoiler Market, By Technology Type

• Blow Molding

• Injection Molding

• Reaction Injection Molding

Rear Spoiler Market, By Material Type

• ABS

• Carbon Fiber

• Fiberglass

• Sheet Metal

Rear Spoiler Market, By Vehicle Type

• Hatch Back

• SUV

• MPV

Rear Spoiler Market, By Fuel Type

• BEV

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

• Others (Hybrid)

Rear Spoiler Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Available Customization

Maximize Market Research offers customization of report and scope of the report as per the specific requirement of our client.

