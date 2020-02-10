Real-Time Payments Market Poised to Exhibit +30% CAGR Through 2025 – Analysis by Regions, Type, Application, and Key Players – Fiserv, PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Apple, Alipay, Ripple

Real time payments – also known as Realtime payments , instant payments or immediate payments– are defined by the Euro Retail Payments Board (ERPB) as electronic retail payment solutions that are available.

The major growth factors expected to drive the growth of the RTP market include the high proliferation of smartphones, adoption of cloud-based solutions, customers’ demand for immediacy of payments and quicker payment settlements, and the government initiatives. The lack of of interoperability between schemes and the increasing market competition are expected to restrain the adoption of RTP solutions in the emerging economies, which in turn, may restrain the market from growing.

The Global Email Marketing Market is estimated to Grow at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +30% During Forecast Period.

The report on real-time payments market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global real-time payments market over the period of 2019 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary rese-arch findings.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, ACI Worldwide, FIS, Fiserv, PayPal, Wirecard, Mastercard, Worldline, Temenos, Visa, Apple, Alipay (Ant Financial), Global Payments, Capegemini, Icon Solutions, REPAY, IntegraPay, Obopay, Ripple, Pelican, Finastra, Nets, FSS, INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS, Montran

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global Real-Time Payments market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

According to the new report, a comprehensive assessment of the Real-Time Payments market takes the significant key trends and important market factors in consideration to carry out this research. The growing market is likely to increase the global market extensively over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the upsurge in number of driving is anticipated to add to the development of this market ominously in the near future. The wide-reaching market is scrutinized on the basis of the various sectors and the geographical reach of this market. In this report, the impelling market segments in its scenario along with the continual rising factors and demand is also mentioned.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Real-Time Payments market.

– Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Real-Time Payments market

Table of Contents

Global Real-Time Payments Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Real-Time Payments Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Real-Time Payments Market Forecast

