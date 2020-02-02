Real-Time Payments Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- ACI Worldwide, FIS, Fiserv, Mastercard, Worldline

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Real-Time Payments Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Real-Time Payments market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Real-Time Payments market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Real-Time Payments players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Real-Time Payments industry situations. According to the research, the Real-Time Payments market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Real-Time Payments market.

Global real-time payments market was valued at USD 6.46 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Real-Time Payments Market include:

ACI Worldwide

FIS

Fiserv

Mastercard

Worldline

Financial

Visa

PayPal

Ant Financial