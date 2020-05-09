Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are IMPINJ (US), Savi Technology (US), TeleTracking Technologies (US)

This report on the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this particular industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the global market.

In 2018, the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market size was 280 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.6% during 2019-2025.

Key players cited in the report:

STANLEY Healthcare (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise US), IMPINJ (US), Savi Technology (US), TeleTracking Technologies (US), Ubisense Group (UK), AiRISTA Flow (US), Awarepoint (US), Identec Group (Liechtenstein), and Alien Technology (US).

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05031213314/global-real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?Mode=86

RTLS-enabled wearable sports devices are primarily used in sports analytics. The technology and software that is used in smart wearable devices aids in the critical decision-making process in several games and sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and golf. These devices are also used to track various activities of players such as speed, distance covered, and breathing and heart rates. And it can provide feedback on indicators such as distance and speed, as well as fatigue and injury risk levels Also, these devices can be used to monitor the fitness and performance activities of players.

In this study, the market for the Real Time Location Systems in Sports consumption divided into six geographic regions. QYResearch analysts estimate that North America is to lead the global market for Real Time Location Systems in Sports during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market in North America. This region accounted for a market share of nearly 51.78 % in 2017 and is followed by Europe. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to growing awareness leading to the high adoption of RTLS. The increasing innovation in technology and decreasing prices combined with awareness regarding the capabilities of RTLS is set to propel and adoption. In the other region, the significantly raise awareness regarding RTLS as these devices will be utilized by a number of world cup teams to aid player performance.

Product Segments of the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software & Service

Application Segments of the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market on the basis of Application are:

Off-Field Training

On-Field Tracking

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

inquiry for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05031213314/global-real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?Mode=86

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Full Browse the report description and TOC: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05031213314/global-real-time-location-systems-in-sports-rtls-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?Mode=86

Highlights of TOC :

Market Overview: It starts with the product overview and scope of the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market size analysis for the review period 2019-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]