Real-time Location System (Rtls) Market – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.74 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market stands for real-time location system used to automatically identify and track location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area.

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market Overview:

A real time location system helps in determining the current position of an object based on real time information gathered through a wireless system. It helps in indoor tracking of the object & person as well. The Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market growth can be attributed to the adoption of RLTS in the multiple sectors.

Real-Time Location Systems are utilized in almost all the industries such as, Healthcare, Manufacture & Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Government & Defense, Education, Oil & Gas, Mining, Sports & entertainment and several others. The Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) empower their users with customized solutions and high return on investment. The market is also flourish with the emergence of innovative startups and market competitiveness. Adoption in several verticals with the multiple benefits drives the growth of Global Real-Time Location Systems Market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period owing to the untapped applications of RTLS solutions in different industries. Healthcare has been the major industry for RTLS solutions and is expected to continue and contribute XX% shares during the forecast period. Furthermore healthcare industry is booming in emerging economies like India and China along with the increasing number of the working population has supplemented drastic speed to the growth of the RLTS market in Asia Pacific region.

Beside health care industry, industrialization & manufacturing sector are also growing in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, which also plays a vital role for the RLTS market growth. Moreover, the manufacturing sector of India has the potential to reach USD 1 trillion by 2027 and India is estimated to rank among the top three growth economies and manufacturing destinations of the world by the year 2021. The booming industrialization also provides growth to the verticals like warehouse management, shipping and logistics management, ultimately flourishing the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market growth.

One more addition to the growth of the market is Summer Olympics 2020 games organized in Japan, which will require tracking of goods and authorized persons in real-time to make sure the smooth running of the several events. This is projected to propel the growth of the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/813

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Real-Time Location Systems Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market, by Offering:

• Hardware

o Tags/Badges

o Readers/Trackers/Access Points

o Others

• Software

o Application

o Middleware

o Location Analytics Engine

• Services

o Consulting

o Support and Maintenance

o Deployment and integration

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market, by Technology:

• RFID

o Active RFID

o Passive RFID

• Wi-Fi

• UWB

• BLE

• Infrared (IR)

• Ultrasound

• GPS

• Others (includes ZigBee and RuBee)

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market, by Application:

• Inventory/Asset-Tracking & Management

• Personnel/staff-Locating & Monitoring (includes Patient Tracking)

• Access Control/Security

• Environmental Monitoring

• Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse-Management & Monitoring

• Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility (includes container tracking and work-in progress tracking)

• Others

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market, by Vertical:

• Healthcare

• Manufacture & Automotive

• Transportation & Logistics

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• Education

• Oil& Gas, Mining

• Sports& entertainment

• Others

“Healthcare Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of US$ XX.XX Mn for the RTLS Market during the Forecast Period”

Healthcare industry is the major contributor in RTLS Market and is expected to continue to hold a major share over the forecast period. The healthcare sector is adopting this system for the extensive range of healthcare applications such as tracking and monitoring assets, personnel and patients, hand hygiene compliance and environmental monitoring. Several hospitals across the world spend a huge amount on buying lost equipment and looking after medical equipment and people (staff and patients), which can be controlled by the RLTS systems. Besides, the growth of IoT in healthcare industry, have generated to a huge growth opportunity for RTLS market and expected to contribute to the growth of the RTLS market for the healthcare vertical.

The UWB technology market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period. The UWB technology helps in locating a large number of objects down to the range of few centimeters. The decreasing prices of UWB tags is expected to boost the demand for UWB technology-based RTLS solutions from numerous verticals such as manufacturing, transportation, and logistics in the forecast period. UWB technology is predicted to exceed the market for all other RTLS market technologies by 2027.

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market Dynamics:

The Global Real-Time Location Systems Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Real-Time Location Systems Market.

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market Driver:

Regulatory compliance by government across several industries including oil & gas, mining, education, and manufacturing.

There are several regulations in oil & gas, mining, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries related to worker safety, workflow, and security. The increasing government regulations in various developed & developing countries regarding the use of RTLS in oil & gas and mining sectors is driving the growth of the RLTS market. For instance, the Turkish government set rules to improve safety and security of miners in the country and similar measures have implemented in several other countries too.

In the near future, similar regulations are likely to be enforced in other industries too, which will further fuel the growth of RTLS market during the forecast period. For instance, American educational institutions have raised a concern for safety and security, which may lead to new regulations passed by the government and will enrich the scope for the deployment of RTLS.

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding data security and concerned about privacy loss from stakeholders

The data security and privacy is one of the major issues faced by the personnel/staff in several industries. The threat of cyber-attacks is a major issue for every organization looking to establish an RTLS entry point into their network and systems. Real-time location tracking systems are transforming many industries where the efficient utilization of resources is critical.

RTLS provides the location of individuals at any time and also offers the visibility mandatory to keep stakeholders safe working in organization. However, it is claimed that, RTLS solution can be used to monitor specific employees unfairly, that is, their break time and working hours, while in other cases, people are concerned about the loss of their personal freedom.

Global Real-Time Location Systems Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Real-Time Location Systems Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Real-Time Location Systems Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Real-Time Location Systems Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Real-Time Location Systems Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Company Profiles

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/813

The major players operating in the Global Real-Time Location Systems Market, analyzed in the report are:

• STANLEY Healthcare,

• Zebra Technologies,

• Aruba Networks,

• IMPINJ,

• Savi Technology,

• TeleTracking Technologies,

• Ubisense Group,

• AiRISTA Flow,

• Awarepoint,

• Identec Group,

• Alien Technology,

• DecaWave,

• Redpine Signals,

• Visible Assets,

• Litum Technologies,

• Mojix,

• Tracktio,

• CenTrak,

• OpenRTLS,

• Cerner Corp.,

• GE Healthcare,

• Cisco Systems,

• Sonitor Technologies,

• STATSports Technologies,

• IBM Corporation,

• General Electric Company,

• Siemens AG,

• Sonitor Technologies Inc.,

• RF Technologies, Inc.,

• IDENTEC SOLUTIONS,

• PLUS Location Systems,

• LLC, PINC Solutions,

• Radianse,

• Essensium

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Real-Time Location System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Real-Time Location System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Real-Time Location System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Real-Time Location System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Real-Time Location System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Real-Time Location System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Real-Time Location System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Real-Time Location System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Real-Time Location System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Real-Time Location System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Real-Time Location System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Real-Time Location System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/real-time-location-system-market/813/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com