Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market 2020-2025: Assessment and Growth Opportunities by Motorola, Tele Tracking Technologies, Ubisense Group, Skytron

Global Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market Overview:

The Global Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market research report is the study prepared by analysts, which contain a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact on the Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market growth (2020 – 2025).

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market are emergence of innovative start-ups, market competitiveness, and availability of customized solutions; high return on investment; and regulatory compliance across industries including healthcare, oil & gas, mining, education, and manufacturing. Concerns regarding data security and privacy and unsatisfactory results and negative feedback from RTLS end users and the high cost of acquisition and maintenance would be the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

The Global Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market is segmented on the basis of Offering, Technology, Application, Vertical and Region. Based on the Offering, the market is classified into Hardware, Software and Service. On the basis of Technology, the market is sub-segmented into RFID, Wi-Fi, UWB, BLE, Infrared (IR), Ultrasound, GPS, and others. Based on the Application, the market is divided into Inventory / Asset – Tracking & Management, Personnel/Staff – Locating & Monitoring, Access Control / Security, Environmental Monitoring, Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse – Management & Monitoring, Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation / Visibility and others. On the basis of Vertical, the market is classified into Healthcare, Manufacturing & Automotive, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, Education, Oil & Gas, Mining, Sports & Entertainment, and others.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America is currently leading the Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market in terms of market size, and the similar trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. North America is one of the largest contributors to the Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market owing to the healthcare revolution in the region. The rising adoption of RTLS solutions and increasing RTLS applications are also contributing to the largest market share of North America. North America, being technologically advanced and developed, is a leading market for cutting-edge technologies, which are used in real-time applications of tracking and monitoring assets in industries.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market: Tele Tracking Technologies, AeroScout, Ubisense Group Plc, Motorola Solutions, PINC Solutions Corporation, Skytron LLC, Axcess International, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sonitor Technologies AS, Versus Technology, Awarepoint Corporation and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry News:

1 Motorola Solutions (April 02, 2019) – Artificial Intelligence Enhances Motorola Solutions’ End-to-End Solutions for Defense and Public Safety – Motorola Solutions, a leader in mission-critical communications, is introducing integrated solutions for safer cities and border regions – Motorola Solutions is presenting the concept of end-to-end integrated security and defense with the most advanced sensors, handheld devices, software, cameras, radios, and artificial intelligence to create safer cities and help public safety and defense officers in emergencies or as they handle their daily duties.

The visibility, communication and logging of field operations have always been paramount for security force commanders. With a rich heritage of innovation spanning more than 90 years, Motorola Solutions is presenting its integrated system, an end-to-end solution fully aligned with the digital era of public and private defense and security

2 Ubisense Group Plc – Proposed sale of RTLS SmartSpace for up to £35.0m, proposed change of name to IQGeo and focus on myWorld product offering – Ubisense Group plc, a market leader in enterprise location intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a conditional agreement to sell its RTLS SmartSpace business unit, including the Ubisense brand, to a company that is owned and controlled by funds managed or advised by Investcorp Technology Partners, an affiliate of Investcorp Bank B.S.C. (the “Purchaser”) for up to £35.0m on terms set out below (the “Sale”).

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

