Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout), Zebra Technologies Corp., Versus Technology, Axcess International, SAVI Technology

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) industry situations. According to the research, the Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market.

Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.18 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market include:

Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout)

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Versus Technology

Axcess International

SAVI Technology

Sonitor Technologies AS

TeleTracking Technologies

Awarepoint Corp.

DecaWave Limited