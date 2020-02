Real-Time Locating System Market 2018 || New Industry Research On Present State & Future Growth Prospects By 2024

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9748

Real-time location system (RTLS) is a type of positioning system used to identify, locate, and track objects in real-time through automatic and continuous feedback. RTLS solutions uses software location engine that calculates the location of tag attached to an item by using Angle of Arrival (AoA), Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA) and/or Radio Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI). RTLS solutions can be deployed through various communication technologies such as UWB, RFID, WiFi, and others. Choosing appropriate technology is largely dependent on the type of application, use environment, and compliance requirements.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global RTLS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024.

The global RTLS market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, industry vertical, region & country. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into WiFi, UWB, RFID, Infrared (IR), Ultrasound, Bluetooth, GPS, and Others. Among other technology segments, the UWB segment is identified as the fastest growing segment and is expected to contribute more than 25% market share by 2024, anticipated to register a growth rate of 28.7% CAGR during the forecast period. By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. By industry vertical, the RTLS market is segmented into Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Government, Education, Sports & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

In 2017, the Americas was the dominant region in the global RTLS market followed by Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing region in the RTLS market, i.e., growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period 2018–2024. This is mainly due to increasing adoption of digital technologies across various industries to eliminate manual process and investments on asset management solutions by organizations across various industry verticals.

The report also covers country-wise analysis of the RFID market across various regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies and views, and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Zebra Technologies Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (STANLEY Healthcare), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks), Airista Flow, Inc., Siemens AG, Sonitor Technologies, CenTrak, Sewio Networks s.r.o, Midmark Corporation, and Litum Technologies.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Real-time location system Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenarios, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.