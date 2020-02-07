Real and Compound Chocolate Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2017 – 2025

Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Real and Compound Chocolate market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Real and Compound Chocolate market.

The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Real and Compound Chocolate market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Real and Compound Chocolate market report covers the key segments, such as

Notable Developments

The global real and compound chocolate market features a fragmented landscape due to presence of large number of players at both regional and global space. However, companies such as The Hershey Co. (U.S.), Ferrero SPA (Italy), Beryl’s Chocolate & Confectionery Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia), PURATOS Group NV (Belgium), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico), Lindt & Sprüngli SpA (Italy) have an entrenched market presence because of the quality of chocolates offered by them.

Key international players such as Modelez International, Mars Inc., and Nestle S.A. S.A. are registering sentiment to introduce affordable chocolate products. Such pursuits can drive the global real and compound chocolate market in emerging economies. Hence, they are trying to expand economical chocolate product range. These kind of chocolate products are easy to process and display high popularity. Above all, high affordability of this range of chocolate product will pave the way for commercialization of the product.

Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market: Key Trends

Real as well as compound chocolates have now become key ingredient in several food products such as beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, confectionary and bakery. Both real and compound chocolates are used in these food products, hence, spurring growth of real and compound chocolate market.

Lately, the trend of chocolate confectionary has increased when compared to that of sugar and gum confectionaries across all the regions.

Meanwhile, the expanding demand for chocolate confectionaries is leading to increasing sales of real and compound chocolate used in the manufacture of these products; thereby, driving the market of the real as well as compound market.

Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market: Regional Trends

Europe holds the majority market share in both real and compound market; followed by North America. The vital force driving their dominance is the presence of significant cocoa processing units in these regions. Also, people of North America are inclined towards consuming real chocolates because of the health benefits offered by the same.

In U.S., the sales of real chocolate is increasing because of demand of high-end premium chocolate products such as cocoa butter and cocoa liquor. Post-processed chocolate is in demand due to its artisanal application.

In Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa, the emerging confectionary sector is driving the growth of compound chocolate market.

