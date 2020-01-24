Ready To Use X-Band Radar Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2020

The global X-Band Radar market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each X-Band Radar market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the X-Band Radar market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the X-Band Radar across various industries.
The X-Band Radar market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Key Segments Covered
By Type
Mobile X-band Radar
Sea-Based X-band Radar
By System Component
Command and Control System
Communication System
Key Regions/Countries Covered
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
APAC Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
ASEAN
ANZ
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Japan
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
Nordic
Benelux
Rest of Western Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of MEA
Key Companies
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
Saab Group
Japan Radio Company Limited
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
Terma A/S
Detect Inc.
Reutech Radar Systems (RRS)
ProSensing, Inc.
