Ready-to-Drink Formula Market 2020 | Industry In-depth Analysis By Players Danone, Mead Johnson, Nestle, Abbott Laboratories

Ready-to-drink formula is a premixed liquid formula that is the most convenient way to prepare a drink for infants and adults and does not require any water to it. This formula is thick and rich in various nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other important nutrients. Moreover, the ready-to-drink formula does not require much preparation for blending. Moreover, the ready-to-drink formula for infants are a safe alternative to breast milk for babies and mothers are also highly reliable on the formula as they do not have any side-effects on consumption.

The increasing popularity of ready-to-drink formula among consumer along with the increasing number of working women is predominately fueling the market growth of ready-to-drink formula. The rise in middle-class population and growing disposable income of the people is also expected to propel the market growth of ready-to-drink formula. Moreover, increasing launch of new and variety in ready-to-drink the formula is further anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, Maximuscle have introduced a new and improved formula to their iconic range of sports nutrition products; Maximuscle Protein Milk RTDs, a great tasting source of protein. The new drinks are high in protein (25g), low in fat, no added sugar, 201 calories, and contain no artificial colors, flavors, thickeners. Furthermore,

From the regional point of view, Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this can be attributed to the rising disposable income of the people in the region. Moreover, ongoing urbanization in the region is further expected to create numerous opportunities for economic growth in Emerging Asia. Aforementioned factors are projected to foster the regional market growth of Ready-to-Drink Formula.

Key Developments

• In April 2019, Asahi JV introduced the new mother and baby formula. The products feature four types of milk formula under Asahi’s brand of infant and maternal nutrition, Wakodo.

• In July 2019, Alniche Lifesciences has launched a ready-to-drink formula in partnership with a Delhi based pharmaceutical company Alniche that would boost immunity and improve metabolism. Complipro, the new product is the first ready-to-use protein oral supplement to compensate intradialytic amino acid losses.

• In April 2019, MILO®, the world’s leading chocolate malt beverage brand, today launched the new MILO® More Milk and 50% Less Sugar, created in-line with the national push towards increased nutrition and less sugar, while catering to the hectic lifestyles of Singaporean families.

