R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Groundfish Market Between 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Groundfish Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Groundfish .

This report studies the global market size of Groundfish , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Groundfish Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Groundfish history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Groundfish market, the following companies are covered:

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Mowi ASA

High Liner Foods

Bluenose Seafood

AS Møre Codfish Company

Global Groundfish Market: Important Evolution Dynamics

Growing commercial and recreation value of numerous groundfish species is the key underpinning to the market’s evolution. The increasing sustainability of groundfish farming is attributed in large part to constant advances in aquaculture over recent decades. Prospects in the groundfish market have also been thriving on the back of understanding the biology of groundfish, helping their numbers of revival.

Groundfish providers and producers of processed groundfish have put large bets on e-commerce channels. Increasing reliance of online channels will help them open vast prospects in the groundfish market.

In developed countries, notably in the U.S., domestically harvested seafood provide sustenance to local fishermen as well offer seafood companies abundant scope for revenue generation from sustainable fisheries. Further, the global groundfish market will likely see an altogether new avenue in shift toward consolidated marketing efforts at national level. The trend recent gathered steam in North America. Moreover, growing adoption of safe aquaculture is further bolstering the prospects of the groundfish market.

Global Groundfish Market: Regional Assessment

Europe and North America are potentially lucrative markets for groundfish fisheries. Particularly, Europe with vast chunks of population consuming seafood is a key factor expected to accentuate its prospects. Growing volumes of exports and imports are keeping the other regional market North America potentially lucrative over the assessment period of 2018 – 2028. A large chunk of revenue is expected to come from the U.S. where sustainable harvesting of groundfish has been receiving robust impetus. Further, the regional Government has been focusing on promoting economic interest of local fishermen. Some other regional markets witnessing growing interest are Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Groundfish product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Groundfish , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Groundfish in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Groundfish competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Groundfish breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Groundfish market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Groundfish sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.