Rapid Test Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026 | Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited
The Rapid Test report makes available a thoughtful overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis taking into account major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The report is sure to offer brilliant solution to the challenges and problems faced by industry. This business document comprises of extensive study about miscellaneous market segments and regions, emerging trends, major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This Rapid Test business document also displays the key developments in the industry with respect to current scenario and the approaching advancements.
Global rapid test market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rise in the requirement for a rapid test results to improve productivity is the major factor for the growth of the market.
Global Rapid Test Market By Product (Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product, Professional Rapid Test Product), Contaminant (Pathogens, Meat Speciation, GMOS, Allergens, Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Others), Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Chromatography-Based, Spectroscopy-Based), Food Tested (Meat & Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Nuts, Seeds and Spices, Crops, Others), Application (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Oncology, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology, Glucose Monitoring, Others), End User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific AND Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Rapid Test Market
The rapid test is preliminary screening test which are easy to use and having high quality. These tests are used for point-of-care (POC) which provides specific, sensitive and faster results within 10 minutes to 2 hours. It is used to test malaria and other infections such as AIDS, Influenza, HPV and Hepatitis infection.
According to the survey conducted by World Health Organizations (WHO) for the world malaria report 2018, it stated that the total sale in2017 was about 276 million. Almost 66% rapid tests were provided to sub-Saharan Africa. It is observed that the use of malaria test was increased from 40% to 75% in sub-Saharan Africa. These rapid tests have certain importance as epidemiological tools, additionally to use as diagnostics. These are used for lymphatic filariasis. Rapid tests are not used for diseases that are generally diagnosed from syndrome, but can prevent over-dose of antibiotics.
Market Drivers:
- Rising product recalls due to stringent regulations in developed countries is propelling the market in the forecast period
- Increasing incidences of foodborne illness act as a driving force for the market
- Globalization of food business will enhance the growth of the market
- Increasing consumer awareness for food safety is also driving the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of food control infrastructure will hamper the growth of the market
- Complexity in testing techniques is hindering the market growth
- Inadequate reimbursement policies for rapid test diagnostics will act as restraint for the market
- High cost of testing equipment is also hampering the market in the forecast period
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, OraSure Technologies, Inc. had acquired CoreBiome and Novosanis. This will help to improve the molecular business of a company as well as growth of the company for longer period. This acquisition meets the microbiome research need in the futuristic period and help to achieve more business segmental growth and leadership position
- In January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. had introduced qUAntify advance control to use in the clinical labs performing urinalysis testing. This will help the lab experts as well as clinicians for the convenient storage of the product after opening. This enhances the product portfolio as well as profit margin of the company
Market Segmentations:
Global Rapid Test Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product
- Technology
- Contaminant
- Food Tested
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product
- Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product
- Professional Rapid Test Product
By Technology
- Immunoassay-Based
- PCR-Based
- Chromatography-Based
- Spectroscopy-Based
By Contaminant
- Meat speciation
- Pathogens
- Allergens
- Mycotoxin
- GMO
- Pesticides
- Heavy Metals
- Others
By Food Tested
- Crops
- Processed
- Meat & Seafood Products
- Dairy & Dairy Products
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Cereals & Grains
- Nuts, Seeds and Spices
- Others
By Application
- Cardiology
- Infectious Disease
- Pregnancy & Fertility
- Oncology
- Glucose Monitoring
- Toxicology
- Others
By End User
- Hospital & Clinic
- Home Care
- Diagnostic Laboratory
- Others
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Rapid Test Market
Global rapid test market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rapid test market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
