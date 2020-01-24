Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) Market: Opportunity Assessment Research Study 2019 – 2027

Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restrains, and opportunities is expected to shape the future course of the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market during the study period, from 2019 to 2027.

Growing Prevalence of Influenza to Bolster Growth of RIDT Market

Influenza outbreaks and epidemics generally present risks for public health across the globe. The global rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market is likely to experience substantial growth over the period of forecast, from 2019 to 2027. These tests are gaining upper hand over the traditional methods owing to their ability to identify the presence of viral antigens of influenza A and B. These tests find the viral antigens in respiratory samples and present the outcome in qualitative format. The short period of time taken by rapid influenza diagnostic tests to yield results makes it a popular choice, thereby boosting the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market.

Growing prevalence of influenza is expected to fuel the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market. According to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 12,000 to 79,000 people die every year for in the U.S. due to influenza. In addition, a rise in awareness about importance of prevention and early detection of diseases like influenza is likely to support growth of the market over the period of forecast.

Availability of increased funding for influenza diagnostic tests is likely to fuel growth of the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market. For example, contagious disease testing company, Diassess Inc., received government funding of US$ 21.9 mn for the development of its

flu diagnostic technology. This technology can be used in the office of physicians and then at patients’ home eventually. As such, increased government measures could support growth of the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market.

Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) Market: Geographical Analysis

From the regional standpoint, North America is likely to hold a prominent share in the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market in forthcoming years. The market in this region is estimated to retain its dominance owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, abundant supply of skilled healthcare professionals together with relentless technological progress offers abundant scope for growth of the North America rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market in terms of value and volume.

The Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

