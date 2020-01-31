Rapid Industrialization to Boost Electronic Shelf Label Market Growth by 2019-2026

According to a report published by Electronic Shelf Label Market Report market, the Electronic Shelf Label economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Electronic Shelf Label market are discussed within the accounts.

Competitive Outlook

The dominant players covered in the report include Business, Business two, Business 3, and Company 4.

Regional Assessment

The presented market study sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various markets. Furthermore, the governmental and regulatory policies to the prospects of the Electronic Shelf Label market in each region’s effect is analyzed in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electronic shelf label market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the electronic shelf label market are Altierre Corp., Displaydata Ltd., Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, E Ink Holdings, Inc., and Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. among others

The electronic shelf label market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

By Component

Hardware Labels (Product) Type LCD ESL Segmented E-paper ESL Full-graphic E-paper ESL Infrastructure Access Points (Transceivers & Base Stations) Handheld Devices

Software Pricing and Shelf Management Software Other Digital Infrastructure

Services Support and Maintenance Installation Training and Consulting



By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared (IR)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Beacon

By End-use

Organized Retail Stores Supermarkets& Hypermarkets Malls

Drug Store/Pharmacies

Consumer Electronics (Standalone)

Other Specialty Stores Multi Brand Stores Company-owned/Brand Stores



By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



