Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Poly-Vents Market 2019 – 2027

Assessment of the Global Poly-Vents Market

The research on the Poly-Vents marketplace is a detailed evaluation of the several parameters which are most likely to affect the increase of the Poly-Vents market. The current and historic market trends are taken under consideration while predicting the future prospects of this Poly-Vents marketplace.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players may leverage better their position and the data contained in the analysis to come up with growth plans that are impactful.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment segment provides insights linked to the improvements made by top players in the Poly-Vents market concerning mergers product development, collaborations and more. Every company’s product portfolio is evaluated alongside its structure and approaches.

Regional Assessment

This report’s regional evaluation chapter Provides an in-depth Comprehension of this Poly-Vents market’s growth prospects across various geographies for example:

End-use Industry

The adoption amount of this Poly-Vents across several end-use industries represented with statistics charts, and tables and is emphasized from the report. The different sectors include:

Segmentation:

The study provides a decisive view of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by segmenting it in terms of grade, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.

The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also covers the demand for Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) for individual grade and application segment across all regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market. Major players include ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC., BASF SE, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Sunflower Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Additionally, product mapping of the all the profiled companies has been given based on parameters such as brand name, product type, K-value range, and applications.

The report also covers the competition matrix for four major players – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC., BASF SE, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., and Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd ­– operating in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market.

Ashland, one of the major companies in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market, offers personal care, pharmaceutical, and agricultural grades of polyvinylpyrrolidone polymer. It’s Plasdone and Polyplasdone polymer products are used in the pharmaceutical industry, while Agrimer polymers are employed in the agriculture sector. Polyplasdone polymer complies with the U.S., European, and Japanese pharmacopeia specifications for crospovidone, and act as tablet disintegrant.

Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

For forecasting, we have considered Market drivers, restrains and industry opportunity (based on Ans-off matrix framework), along with their current and future impact on the market growth across all the regions. Furthermore, we have also considered various factors such as GDP growth rate, R&D investments, capacity additions, raw materials pricing, strategic alliance, shift in technology, etc. while arriving at the market numbers at regional and country basis.

The global polyvinylpyrrolidone market can be segmented as follows:

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Grade

Low Molecular Weight K12 K17

Medium Molecular Weight K25 K30

High Molecular Weight K90 Others (including K60 and K120)

Crospovidone

Copovidone

Others (including K15 and K40)

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Tablets Liquid Suspension/Ointments Injections

Solvents Paints & Coatings Inks Polishing Agents

Electrical & Electronics Batteries PCBs Others (including Screens and CMPs)

Adhesives Skin Adhesives Hot Melt Adhesives Thickeners

Cosmetics Hair Fixative Polymers Skin Care Perfumes Oral Care

Food & Beverages Non-alcoholic Alcoholic

Home Care

Agrochemicals

Ceramics

Metal Quenching

Membranes Hemodialysis Water

Others (including Synthetic Fibers and Paper Manufacturing)

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Netherlands Belgium Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by grade, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2027

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market

Import-export analysis of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for all major countries in 2017

Price trend forecast of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of grade

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market

Regulatory landscape

Market attractiveness analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by grade, application, and region

Key findings of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for each region, and in-depth analysis of major grade and application segments in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2018

Product mapping of all the players against product type, brand name, K-value and application parameters

Detailed profiles of major players operating in the market

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Present collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this Poly-Vents market within the evaluation period

Value series analysis of prominent players from the Poly-Vents market

Regulatory frame across various areas impacting the Poly-Vents marketplace trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Poly-Vents market

The report covers the following queries associated with the Poly-Vents marketplace

Just how do the production methods evolved in the past few years?

How can the emerging players from the Poly-Vents market establish their own foothold in the existing Poly-Vents market landscape?

The market in which region is predicted to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period?

What is the projected price of this Poly-Vents marketplace in 2019?

How do the emerging players from the Poly-Vents market solidify their position in the Poly-Vents marketplace?

