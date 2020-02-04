Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Nisin Market 2019 – 2028
Assessment of the Global Nisin Market
segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biopesticides in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the actual value of the biopesticides market for 2018 and the estimated market value for 2019 along with forecast for the next eight years. The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.
The global biopesticides market is fragmented with large numbers of global and local players. Key players include Certis USA L.L.C., Bayer AG, Syngenta International AG, FMC Corporation, Novozymes A/S, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, AGRICHEM, Symborg S. L., Biotech International Ltd, T. Stance & Company Ltd, Summit Chemical LLC, and BioSafe Systems LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, application mapping, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the global biopesticides market along with analysis of business strategies.
The global biopesticides market has been segmented as follows:
Global Biopesticides Market, by Source
- Microbial Pesticides
-
- Bt Products
- Non Bt Products
- Biochemical Pesticides
- Plant-incorporated Protectants
Global Biopesticides Market, by Product
- Bioinsecticides
- Biofungicides
- Bioherbicides
- Bionematicides
- Others (including Plant Growth Regulators)
Global Biopesticides Market, by Application
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pules
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others (including Nursery and Turf)
Global Biopesticides Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Global and regional share of the biopesticides market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by source, product, and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2027
- Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for biopesticides in countries and sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, and South Africa with respect to different source, product, and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027
- Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global biopesticides market
- Price trend forecasts of the global biopesticides market in terms product
- Regulatory landscape, value chain analysis including level of integration, list of key brand and raw material suppliers; and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global biopesticides market
- Qualitative analysis on raw materials of biochemical biopesticides and mode of applications of biopesticides
- Market attractiveness analysis of the global biopesticides market, by source, product, and application
- Key findings of the biopesticides market in each region and in-depth analysis of major source, product, and application segments in terms of volume and value
- Competition matrix of key players operating in the market of major companies
- Detailed company profiles of 16 market players
